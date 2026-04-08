Bhopal News: Three Held With MD Drugs Worth Over ₹2 Lakh | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch police on Tuesday arrested three drug traffickers from Govindpura area and seized 2.14 grams of MD drugs from their possession worth Rs 2 lakh. The accused are being questioned to unearth the full extent of the racket, police said.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said the action was part of an ongoing crackdown on narcotics following directives from home ministry. Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch police team reached near a vegetable market in Govindpura where two suspects were sitting on a scooter, waiting for customers to deliver drugs. The police team chased and nabbed them.

The suspects, identified as Harsh Yadav (22) and Saurabh Tejwani (23), both residents of Misrod area, were found in possession of the contraband. They confessed to working as drug peddlers.

Based on further questioning, the crime branch also arrested Gurdeep Singh (30) who allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused. Police officials said all three were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to jail. Further investigation is underway, he added.