Indore News: Man Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹4.3 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested while allegedly carrying MD drugs worth Rs 4.3 lakh in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a team was conducting a checking drive and patrolling the area when they spotted a suspicious man near the gate of a township in Chandan Nagar. On seeing the police, he tried to flee, but the team surrounded and apprehended him.

During questioning, the suspect identified himself as Mohsin Pathan, a resident of the Khajrana area of the city. A search led to the recovery of 43 grams of MD drugs from his possession. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 4.3 lakh in the international market.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he used to procure drugs at a lower price and sell them at higher rates to customers in the city. Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway. The suspect is being questioned to ascertain the source of the drugs.

Youth held with ganja worth Rs 1 lakh

The city crime branch arrested a man for allegedly carrying ganja worth Rs1 lakh illegally, an officer said on Thursday.

According to DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, the team was searching for suspicious individuals in various areas when they noticed a man near a cement warehouse in Laxmibai Nagar. He was stopped and questioned, and identified himself as Karan Kevat.

During the search, police found a black bag on his two-wheeler containing about 10.6 kg of ganja. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 1 lakh in the international market.

Read Also Indore News: Man Caught With MD Drug Hidden In Compartment Under Car Armrest

The suspect allegedly admitted during questioning that he used to procure drugs at a lower price and sell them in the city at higher rates.

Police seized the ganja, a mobile phone and the two-wheeler, with the total value of the recovered items estimated at over Rs 2 lakh. A case was registered under the NDPS Act, and the suspect was arrested. Further investigation is underway.