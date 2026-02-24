Indore News: Man Caught With MD Drug Hidden In Compartment Under Car Armrest | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man and seized MD drugs worth Rs 1 lakh from his possession, police said on Tuesday. His car and a mobile phone were also seized from the accused.

According to DCP Rajesh Tripathi, as part of a drive against drug trafficking in the city, the crime branch team managed to catch a man, who was in a car. The accused had tried to escape after seeing the police team. However, the team cordoned off the area and managed to stop the accused.

The man identified himself as Suraj Mishra, a resident of Nandbagh area of the city. During the search, the team recovered about 10 grams of MD drugs from the armrest box near the driver’s seat. The seized drug is estimated to have an international market value of around Rs 1 lakh.

The police also seized the four-wheeler and a mobile phone from the accused. The total value of the seized property is estimated to be around Rs 12.5 lakh.

During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he bought drugs at a low price and sold them at higher rates to drug addicts in the city to earn illegal profits.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.