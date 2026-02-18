 Indore News: Four Men Missing Since 3 Days, Families Allege ‘Crime Branch Officials’ Took Them Away
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Four Men Missing Since 3 Days, Families Allege ‘Crime Branch Officials’ Took Them Away

Indore News: Four Men Missing Since 3 Days, Families Allege ‘Crime Branch Officials’ Took Them Away

Four youths - Tarun Verma, Aman Pal, Raj and Ajay - have been missing since February 14 from Chhota Bangarda. Families allege four men posing as Crime Branch officials took them away. Police and Crime Branch denied custody despite CCTV footage. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia said no information is available. Two missing youths reportedly have prior criminal records.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Four Men Missing For 3 Days, Families Allege ‘Crime Branch Officials’ Took Them Away |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths have been missing from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore for the last 3 days, as reported by police on Wednesday.

According to information, the matter was reported from Chhota Bangarda area under Aerodrome police station. Police said the three have been missing since February 14. 

The missing youths have been identified as Tarun Verma, Aman Pal, Raj and Ajay.

4 men claimed to be Crime Branch officials

FPJ Shorts
Google Aiming To Infuse AI At All Levels In India: Sundar Pichai
Google Aiming To Infuse AI At All Levels In India: Sundar Pichai
Galgotias University Faces Backlash Over ‘Chinese’ RoboDog At India AI Impact Summit 2026: All You Need To Know About The Institution
Galgotias University Faces Backlash Over ‘Chinese’ RoboDog At India AI Impact Summit 2026: All You Need To Know About The Institution
'Where Is India Bloc?': Sanjay Raut Criticises Alliance For Lack Of Communication & Action Despite Many Issues In India
'Where Is India Bloc?': Sanjay Raut Criticises Alliance For Lack Of Communication & Action Despite Many Issues In India
E2E Networks Hits Upper Circuit After Nvidia Announces Partnership During India AI Impact Summit
E2E Networks Hits Upper Circuit After Nvidia Announces Partnership During India AI Impact Summit

According to family members, 4 men arrived in a car and claimed to be Crime Branch officials. They allegedly took the four youths with them. 

When the youths did not return home till night, their families went to Aerodrome police station, but police denied bringing them there.

The families later approached the Crime Branch office and showed CCTV footage of the incident. However, officials there also denied that the men seen in the video were from their department.

Read Also
Indore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
article-image

Crime Branch Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia said they have no information about the people seen in the footage. 

He said the youths are not in Crime Branch custody and that he came to know about the matter through the media. He added that efforts are being made to gather clear information.

Sources said that two of the missing youths have past criminal records. Around five cases, including theft and attempt to murder, are registered against Tarun Verma, while Aman Pal has three cases against him. Ajay works at a hotel and Raj is associated with a catering business.

The families, worried for the past three days, are now visiting police offices seeking answers and justice.

Read Also
Indore News: 73-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit By Dumper
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 3 Cubs Of Tigress Meera Spotted In Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary; Patrol On To Prevent Human...
MP News: 3 Cubs Of Tigress Meera Spotted In Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary; Patrol On To Prevent Human...
Indore News: Four Men Missing Since 3 Days, Families Allege ‘Crime Branch Officials’ Took Them...
Indore News: Four Men Missing Since 3 Days, Families Allege ‘Crime Branch Officials’ Took Them...
MP Budget 2026: ‘Hire A Team Of Experts To Monitor Income & Expenses…’ Jitu Patwari's Advice...
MP Budget 2026: ‘Hire A Team Of Experts To Monitor Income & Expenses…’ Jitu Patwari's Advice...
Indore Free Press To Hold 'Save Water Mini Marathon 2026’ On February 22; ₹11k Cash Prize For...
Indore Free Press To Hold 'Save Water Mini Marathon 2026’ On February 22; ₹11k Cash Prize For...
MP Budget 2026 Update: 'Budget Of Betrayal,' Ex-CM Kamal Nath Slams Govt
MP Budget 2026 Update: 'Budget Of Betrayal,' Ex-CM Kamal Nath Slams Govt