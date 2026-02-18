Indore News: Four Men Missing Since 3 Days, Families Allege ‘Crime Branch Officials’ Took Them Away

Indore News: Four Men Missing For 3 Days, Families Allege ‘Crime Branch Officials’ Took Them Away |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths have been missing from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore for the last 3 days, as reported by police on Wednesday.

According to information, the matter was reported from Chhota Bangarda area under Aerodrome police station. Police said the three have been missing since February 14.

The missing youths have been identified as Tarun Verma, Aman Pal, Raj and Ajay.

4 men claimed to be Crime Branch officials

According to family members, 4 men arrived in a car and claimed to be Crime Branch officials. They allegedly took the four youths with them.

When the youths did not return home till night, their families went to Aerodrome police station, but police denied bringing them there.

The families later approached the Crime Branch office and showed CCTV footage of the incident. However, officials there also denied that the men seen in the video were from their department.

Crime Branch Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia said they have no information about the people seen in the footage.

He said the youths are not in Crime Branch custody and that he came to know about the matter through the media. He added that efforts are being made to gather clear information.

Sources said that two of the missing youths have past criminal records. Around five cases, including theft and attempt to murder, are registered against Tarun Verma, while Aman Pal has three cases against him. Ajay works at a hotel and Raj is associated with a catering business.

The families, worried for the past three days, are now visiting police offices seeking answers and justice.