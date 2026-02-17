Indore News: 73-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit By Dumper | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 73-year-old man, who was employed as a security guard, died during treatment on Monday. He got injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Khudel area a few days ago.

According to the police, the deceased, Sharif, a resident of Pivday village, was returning home on his bicycle after completing his duty when a speeding dumper hit him from behind.

Due to the impact, Sharif was thrown onto the road and suffered serious injuries. Villagers present at the spot immediately rushed him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His death led to anger among local residents, who caught the driver at the scene and handed him over to police along with the vehicle.

Family members said that Sharif had started working as a guard at an officer only three months ago. Despite his age, he continued to work to support his household. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Dumper hits car, elderly couple rescued

A speeding dumper hit a car, damaging the driver’s side of the vehicle near Bengali Square on Monday. An elderly couple was travelling in the car and was on the way for temple darshan when the accident occurred.

After being hit by the truck, both occupants were trapped inside the damaged car. Local people rushed to help and managed to pull the couple out safely. Soon, a large crowd gathered at the spot, and angry residents caught hold of the driver and stopped him from escaping.

On receiving information, police from Khajrana police station reached the scene and took the driver and the truck into custody and brought them to the police station. An investigation has been started to find out how the dump truck entered a no-entry area and whether the driver had proper permission.