MP News: Villagers Clash With Police Over Proposed Limestone Survey In Takari | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions flared as administration and police teams, along with survey machinery and staff, arrived in villages in Takari village, Kukshi to conduct a limestone survey on Wednesday. The survey aimed to assess the area and depth for proposed Shree Cement, a limestone factory.

Villagers strongly opposed the project and expressed anger at the administration and the company. Locals pelted stones at police and administrative vehicles in Talawadi and Takari, causing severe damage. According to villagers, the factory could adversely impact the area's water resources, agricultural land and environment.

According to eyewitnesses, a large number of villagers gathered at the scene as soon as the team arrived and began protesting the sampling. The dispute escalated quickly as the angry mob vandalised company vehicles.

The situation worsened when the mob also attacked police and administration vehicles. A police vehicle was pelted with stones, one was overturned, and barricades were broken. Reportedly, several police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting.

Efforts are underway to resolve the issue through a dialogue. Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra held discussions in Bagh and assured villagers that no work would be carried out without their consent, particularly on private land.

As the situation escalated, police forces from several police stations, including Manawar SDOP Pramod Singh Gurjar, arrived at the scene. Additional police forces were called in and strict measures were taken to control the situation.

SDM Gurjar said, “The area is currently peaceful and the situation is under control. A police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure and the entire incident is being investigated.”

Notably, the proposed cement plant is facing ongoing opposition in four assembly constituencies, including Kukshi, Jobat, and Gandhwani. Indian National Congress leaders and local public representatives recently participated in a protest in Kukshi and supported the villagers' demands.

The administration has appealed for peace and stated that strict action will be taken against those who disrupt law and order.