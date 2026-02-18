MP News: Patwari Caught Taking ₹30K Bribe In Mandsaur; Lokayukta Caught Him Red-Handed |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Lokayukta sleuths caught a Patwari red-handed while accepting a bribe in Suwasra tehsil in Mandsaur district on Wednesday.

According to inspector Rajendra Verma, complainant Dinesh Chandra Joshi, of Dhalpat village, presented a complaint about corrupt Patwari to Ujjain Lokayukta SP on Monday.

In his complaint, he mentioned that Halka Patwari Harish Patidar demanded Rs 40,000 to transfer agricultural land owned by his late brother Bhagwati Prasad to his adopted son, Anand Joshi. His late brother had no children of his own.

After verifying the complaint, Lokayukta laid a trap to apprehend the accused. The Patwari was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 30,000 at the Suwasra Tehsil office on Wednesday.

He had already taken Rs 10,000 from the complainant. The team comprised of inspector Rajendra Verma and constables Umesh Jatav, Vishal Reshammiya, Neha Mishra, Hitesh Lalawat and Israr. A case has been registered against the accused Patwari and further legal action is underway.

PHE caught while taking ₹1.50 lakh bribe

Earlier, Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police caught in-charge superintendent engineer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department while taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh in Sagar.

The accused allegedly demanded a 3.5% commission on revised work order bills and clearance of old bills, totaling Rs 6 lakh, in lieu of releasing payments amounting to Rs 2.16 crore.

Following a complaint, Lokayukta police verified allegations and formed a trap team. The special team formed laid a trap and caught him red-handed while committing the crime.