 MP News: Rural Boost; Green Light For Five Key Road Projects In Sendhwa
MP News: Rural Boost; Green Light For Five Key Road Projects In Sendhwa

Yadav expressed concern over the rising fiscal deficit of nearly Rs 74,000 crore. He said that the budget lacks any clear roadmap for economic discipline. He said the common people continue to suffer from rising prices of essential commodities, education and healthcare, yet no concrete relief measures have been announced

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Rural Boost; Green Light For Five Key Road Projects In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a major development for the Sendhwa Assembly constituency, the Madhya Pradesh government approved five long-pending road construction projects under the state Budget, which was presented on Wednesday.

The approval is being seen as a significant milestone for the region’s rural development.

Of the five approved roads, the Kundiya-Mendliapani road spanning four kilometres has been sanctioned for new construction at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore.

The remaining four roads—Varla-Bakharli road (5.80 km) with an outlay of Rs 4.06 crore, Hingwa-Varla road (4.97 km) at Rs 3.73 crore, Padcha access road (5 km) at Rs 3.75 crore and Hingwa access road (3 km) at Rs 1.80 crorehave received approval for maintenance and improvement work.

article-image

These roads will greatly benefit farmers, students and villagers by improving access to markets, schools, healthcare and administrative services, particularly during the rainy season. 

Congress MLA from Sendhwa Montu Solanki pledged to continue accelerating development across the constituency.

DHAR: BJP welcomes farmer & youth-friendly Budget; Cong calls it ‘anti-people’

The Madhya Pradesh government presented the state Budget on Wednesday with Finance Minister Jagdish Devda outlining its key provisions. The Budget drew mixed reactions from political leaders in Dhar district.

District BJP president Nilesh Bharti welcomed the Budget, calling it farmer and youth-friendly. He said special emphasis on agriculture, animal husbandry and milk production would strengthen rural livelihoods. Bharti added that the budget aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047 and described it as balanced and growth-oriented.

However, district Congress spokesperson and advocate Ajay Singh Thakur strongly criticised the Budget terming it disappointing for youth, farmers and the middle class. He alleged that rising state debt contradicts claims of welfare and accused the government of presenting a misleading financial blueprint.

The Dhar district Congress has formally opposed the Budget, calling it anti-people and detached from ground realities.

Congress MLA flags rising fiscal deficit

KASRAWAD: Congress MLA from Kasrawad and former state agriculture minister Sachin Yadav termed the Madhya Pradesh government’s Budget unrealistic and anti-development. He alleged that the government is misleading people through hollow claims while ignoring unemployment, inflation, farmer distress and social inequality. 

Yadav expressed concern over the rising fiscal deficit of nearly Rs 74,000 crore. He said that the Budget lacks any clear roadmap for economic discipline. He said the common people continue to suffer from rising prices of essential commodities, education and healthcare, yet no concrete relief measures have been announced. 

Criticising the trade agreement with the United States, he claimed it threatens farmers’ interests and fair prices for produce. He also alleged neglect of tribals,

backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in budget allocations. Yadav said the Congress will oppose the “anti-people” budget both inside and outside the Assembly.

