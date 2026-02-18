Indore Free Press To Hold 'Save Water Mini Marathon 2026’ On February 22; ₹11k Cash Prize For Winner

Free Press Event: ‘Save Water Mini Marathon 2026’ To Be Held On February 22 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Free Press, Indore, is going to host the ‘Save Water Mini Marathon 2026’ on February 22, 2026. The run aims to promote water conservation and encourage people to build a better future for the next generation.

The marathon will start from Free Press House, go up to Shivaji Vatika, and return to Free Press House, covering approximately 6 to 6.5km distance. Participants must report at 5:30 am, and the race will be flagged off at 6:45 am.

Note: Entries on a first-come, first-serve basis and participants must bring their ID proof.

#Indore Coach Dheeraj Mandloi urges all to participate in #MiniMarathon to support the cause 'Save Water, Save Life' pic.twitter.com/hwMgKp6x7T — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 18, 2026

Categories

Open (Male): 16 - 55 years

Female: 16 - 55 years

Senior Citizens: 55+ years

Kids: 9 - 15 years

Prizes

Cash prizes will be given in men and women categories:

First Prize: ₹11k

Second Prize: ₹7k

Third Prize: ₹5k

The first 100 registered participants will receive free T-shirts and certificates. Registration is free and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants must carry a valid ID proof. The run is open to participants from Indore, Mhow, Dewas and nearby areas.

The event is supported by IndianOil (XP95) and Petronet LNG Limited, and is being organised in association with Omaxe as the Associate Partner.

The co-sponsors include DCBM - Excellence Through Management Education, Millennium Infra, Eicher Motors, Arihant Capital, DPC Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., Zumba Partner - The World of Fitness, and Radio Partner Red FM.

For more details, people can contact: 9584345051, 9977252857, 8709912666, 9993936179.