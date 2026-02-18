MP News: Dozens Injured, Infant Killed In Pansemal Road Accidents | FP Photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 25-30 persons were injured, and a three-month-old girl died in multiple road accidents reported under Pansemal police station area between Sunday and Monday.

As per reports, the accidents were reported between Sunday and Monday across several hotspots like Jalgon Road, Khetia Road, Mauyada, and Daurwada.

A 36-year-old man, identified as Nilesh Katare, was among those who sustained critical injuries in an accident at the Khetia-Sendhwa state highway Monday night.

Community Health Center (CHC) staff said that Katare was referred for special treatment following emergency first aid.

Dr. Amrit Bamanke at the CHC said that over 25-30 people were injured within a period of two days in road traffic accidents. Of those injured, two to three were critical and were referred after primary treatment and a three-month-old girl also died.

A person sustained serious injuries in an accident on Wednesday and was referred to another hospital after primary treatment.

The injured persons include women and youths, sparking growing alarm among residents over the deteriorating road safety in the region.