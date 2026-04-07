Bhopal News: STF Personnel Dies During Training On Lal Parade Ground |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Task Force (STF) constable died during Black Commando training, which was underway on Lal Parade Ground on Tuesday. Police have sent the body for autopsy to ascertain the reasons behind his death.

The deceased Ravendra Singh Bhadauria (35), a resident of Raisen, was posted as a constable in the 25th Battalion (STF) and lived at Nehru Nagar Police Lines. He had reported for duty for training at Lal Parade Ground on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that Bhadauria suddenly felt severe uneasiness at 9 am while on duty. He went to the old control room nearby and informed a fellow constable about his deteriorating condition. After washing his face and consuming water, he went to rest in the barracks. However, after some time, when one of his colleagues returned, he found Bhadauria lying unconscious on the bed. Bhadauria was immediately rushed to Hamidia Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Initial reports suggest a cardiac seizure as the possible cause of death. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause. Police officials said the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after receiving the post-mortem report.