Bhopal News: Stressed Jobless Man Dies After Falling From Stairs; 2 Similar Deaths Reported

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man died after falling from the second-floor staircase of his house in the Chola Mandir area late Thursday night. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, police said on Friday.

According to police, the deceased, Madhur Namdev, lived near Kainchi Chola Gate. He previously worked as a driver at a car showroom in Jinsi but had lost his job two months ago.

Police said that, according to his family members, he had been under severe stress since then and was actively searching for employment. He had submitted his resume to several showrooms but did not receive any confirmation.

Family members said in a police statement that Madhur had started consuming alcohol more frequently due to mounting stress. On Thursday night, he allegedly returned home in an inebriated state. While climbing the stairs to the second floor, he slipped and fell, suffering serious head injuries. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

After post-mortem examination on Friday, the body was handed over to the family.

2 Other Similar Deaths Reported

In a separate incident in the Baghsewania area, 35-year-old Rahul Mankar of Rameshwar Colony, Bagmugaliya, died during treatment nearly two weeks after falling from the stairs of his house. He had sustained severe neck and facial injuries.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man identified as Parvez was found in a critical condition near Marghatiya Temple under the Shahjahanabad Police Station limits. He was taken to Hamidia Hospital but succumbed during treatment. Police are investigating all the cases.