MP News: 14-Year-Old Minor Girl Tricked & Raped By Her Neighbour In Gwalior

MP News: 14-year-old Minor Rape By Her Neighbor On Pretext Of Returning Borrowed Money, In Gwalior | Representational Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A class 9 student was allegedly raped by her neighbour In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The accused took her to a deserted place on the pretext of returning the borrowed money, committed the crime, threatened her to not disclose the incident and fled.

According to the report incident have taken place at night behind the Gulab Garden on Link Road. The victim is a student of class 9. In her complaint to the police, she told that the accused, who lives in the locality, had come to her house last night.

She was alone at home at that time. Some time ago the accused had borrowed Rs 1500 from her.

When the girl asked for Rs 500 back, he took her out of the house on the pretext of giving her the money. Both of them reached Gulab Garden located on Gola Ka Mandir Road on foot.

There the accused said that if they exchanged money on the road, people would see them and took her to a deserted place behind the garden.

It is alleged that as soon as they reached behind the garden, he allegedly raped the teenager. After the incident, the accused threatened to kill her if she told anyone. He then fled the scene.

The frightened girl reached home and told the entire incident to her family. After this, the family took her to the police station. The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections including rape, POCSO Act, and have started searching for him.

CSP Nagendra Singh said that a minor girl was raped by her own neighbor after threatening her. A complaint has been registered.

The accused is being searched for and will be caught soon.