Bhopal News: City’s Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 Rank At Risk As NGT Orders See Little Ground Action |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital’s possibility of securing high ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 appears bleak as multiple directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) remain unimplemented.

The latest concern revolves around contaminated water supply and untreated sewage-water a serious public health and environmental hazard on which the Tribunal took suo motu cognizance a few days ago. However, there has been little visible action on the ground.

Environmentalists allege that this is part of a larger pattern of administrative inaction.

Over the past decade, several key NGT orders aimed at protecting Bhopal’s ecology have reportedly been reduced to paperwork, with limited enforcement by the district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With civic performance directly linked to Swachh Survekshan rankings, sustained inaction could prove costly for the city’s reputation and public health alike.

Upper Lake conservation, selective enforcement of order

In one of the most significant cases, the NGT directed authorities to prevent construction within the catchment and Full Tank Level (FTL) areas of the Upper Lake and check discharge of untreated sewage into the water body. Despite these directives, sewage from multiple illegal colonies continues to flow into the lake. While minor encroachments were removed, several permanent structures including institutions and commercial establishments remain untouched, raising questions over selective enforcement.

Bhanpur Khanti, scientific waste disposal still a challenge

The Tribunal had also ordered scientific remediation of the massive garbage dump at Bhanpur Khanti to prevent groundwater contamination. Although waste was shifted to Adampur Cantonment after years of delay, residents allege that toxic leachate continues to affect groundwater in nearby areas. Critics argue that the administration has failed to provide transparent updates on long-term remediation.

Encroachments along Kaliyasot and Karwa Dam

The NGT further directed the removal of encroachments along the Kaliyasot River and restoration of its green belt, along with a halt on illegal construction near the Kerwa Dam. However, officials have cited ongoing demarcation processes, while construction activities reportedly continue in restricted zones.

Water safety alarms

Adding to concerns, a recent civic survey reportedly detected E. coli bacteria in drinking water in three city localities. During assessments under AMRUT 2.0, nearly 80% of the city’s sewage network was found to be in poor condition, compounding risks of contamination.

Environmental expert Dr Subhash C Pandey termed the situation alarming, that will directly affect the ranking of Bhopal. Meanwhile, former District Judge Lalaram Meena stressed that failure to implement NGT directives undermines environmental law and administrative accountability.