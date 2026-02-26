Bhopal Sex Racket: Survivor Claims Six More Young Women Trapped, Sexually Abused & Pressured To Convert To Islam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh details have emerged in Bhopal sex racket, where two sisters have been arrested for allegedly exploiting young women in the name of providing jobs.

According to media reports, the survivor in the case has now claimed that at least six more young women were also trapped, sexually abused, and pressured to change their religion by the accused.

Police in #Bhopal have busted an alleged sex racket run by two sisters and their associates who lured vulnerable women with job offers, then allegedly drugged and raped them and pressured them into forced religious conversion, including reading religious texts and other coercion. pic.twitter.com/Esk098rwLT — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 25, 2026

According to the victim, the accused had been in contact with her for the last two years. During this time, they slowly gained her trust and then trapped her. She told police that the same group followed a similar pattern with other girls as well.

Based on this information, police believe the case may be linked to a larger network, and the investigation has been widened.

Two sisters, Amreen and Afreen, have been arrested in Bhopal after police uncovered an alleged job scam that investigators claim evolved into a sex racket involving charges of rape and forced religious conversion.



The arrests followed complaints by two women who alleged they… pic.twitter.com/rrAv2acp9R — News9 (@News9Tweets) February 24, 2026

So far, three accused Amreen, her sister Afreen, and their associate Chandan have been arrested. Amreen and Chandan are currently on police remand. Afreen is already lodged in jail. Police teams from Bhopal have also reached Ahmedabad to search for other accused linked to the case.

Due to the seriousness of the case, Additional SP Mahavir Singh Mujalde, posted at the Police Headquarters DSB branch, reached Bagh Sewania police station to review the investigation. Police also extended the remand of Amreen and Chandan by four more days.

During a search at Amreen’s rented house, police recovered a burqa, which she allegedly gave to other women to wear. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely as additional victims come forward.

Authorities have urged anyone affected to approach the police, assuring strict action and full support to the victims.

Survivor explains...

In her statement before the court, the survivor explained how the group worked. She said Amreen and Afreen would first approach young women, talk politely, and win their trust. Later, they would allegedly force the women into physical exploitation and put pressure on them to accept Islam. The victim also claimed that after this, the women were pushed into sex work.

Read Also MP News: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Outside Locked Health Centre In Bhikangaon

The survivor further alleged that Amreen used to secretly record objectionable photos and videos of the women. These were then used to blackmail them and force them to obey instructions. She said Amreen would call the women to her rented house at Sagar Royal Villas and allegedly connect them with different people. The money earned was kept by Amreen, who gave the women only small amounts when needed or made online payments for basic expenses.