 Bhopal News: Software Engineer Booked For Raping 25-Year-Old Interior Decorator On The Pretext Of Marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Software Engineer Booked For Raping 25-Year-Old Interior Decorator On The Pretext Of Marriage

Bhopal News: Software Engineer Booked For Raping 25-Year-Old Interior Decorator On The Pretext Of Marriage

A software engineer has been booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old interior designer on the pretext of marriage in Bhopal. The woman told Shahpura Police Station that the accused, Kunal Panthi, sexually exploited her before refusing to marry and cutting contact. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS; the accused is absconding.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Software Engineer Booked For Raping 25-Year-Old Interior Decorator On The Pretext Of Marriage | Free Pik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A software engineer befriended a 25-year-old interior designer, allegedly sexually exploited her on pretext of marriage before backing off from his promise. On the complaint of the woman, Shahpura police have registered a case against the accused on Thursday.

According to reports, the victim, an interior designer, met the accused Kunal Panthi, a software engineer at a gym sometime back. The duo developed a close relationship during which the accused allegedly promised to marry her.

The victim alleged that Panthi sexually exploited her multiple times while assuring her of marrying her soon. However, when she later pressured him to fulfil his promise, he allegedly refused. Moreover, he cut off all communication with her.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Rickshaw Driver Blocks Road As Wife Attempts Suicide Following Police Misbehavior In...
article-image

Realising that she has been cheated, the woman approached Shahpura police and gave a written complaint. Based on her statement, police have booked the accused for rape and under other relevant sections of BNS. Police said the accused is a resident of the Bag Sewania area. The accused is on the run.  

FPJ Shorts
'I Got Harassed In Mumbai': Viral Video Shows Foreign Female Tourist In Mahalaxmi Being Chased By 2 Men For Selfie Despite Repeated Refusals
'I Got Harassed In Mumbai': Viral Video Shows Foreign Female Tourist In Mahalaxmi Being Chased By 2 Men For Selfie Despite Repeated Refusals
Google Nano Banana 2 AI Tool Unveiled: Here's What's New & How To Use It
Google Nano Banana 2 AI Tool Unveiled: Here's What's New & How To Use It
'He Supports Acting, Producing And Art...': Israeli Show Fauda Star Lior Raz Praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Watch Video
'He Supports Acting, Producing And Art...': Israeli Show Fauda Star Lior Raz Praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Watch Video
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Married In Decade-Old 'Primal' Theme Udaipur Wedding: Know More
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Married In Decade-Old 'Primal' Theme Udaipur Wedding: Know More

Follow us on