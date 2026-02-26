Bhopal News: Software Engineer Booked For Raping 25-Year-Old Interior Decorator On The Pretext Of Marriage | Free Pik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A software engineer befriended a 25-year-old interior designer, allegedly sexually exploited her on pretext of marriage before backing off from his promise. On the complaint of the woman, Shahpura police have registered a case against the accused on Thursday.

According to reports, the victim, an interior designer, met the accused Kunal Panthi, a software engineer at a gym sometime back. The duo developed a close relationship during which the accused allegedly promised to marry her.

The victim alleged that Panthi sexually exploited her multiple times while assuring her of marrying her soon. However, when she later pressured him to fulfil his promise, he allegedly refused. Moreover, he cut off all communication with her.

Realising that she has been cheated, the woman approached Shahpura police and gave a written complaint. Based on her statement, police have booked the accused for rape and under other relevant sections of BNS. Police said the accused is a resident of the Bag Sewania area. The accused is on the run.