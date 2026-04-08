MP News: Moving Car Catches Fire On Highway, Three Youths Escape By Jumping Out In Morena-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car suddenly caught fire on National Highway 44 in Morena on Tuesday.

The fire was so fierce that three youths who were travelling in that car saved their lives by jumping out.

The accident occurred around 11:30 PM near Chaunda Toll Plaza, while the car was moving from Gwalior towards Morena.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the car fully engulfed in fire, while other vehicles pass by.

Watch the video below :

According to the police report, the individuals involved in this incident are from Nokal. At present, there has been no loss of life in this incident; everything is fine.

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown and will only be revealed upon completion of the technical investigation.

According to reports, after the incident, local residents alerted the Civil Lines Police and the fire department. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze, but by then, the car had completely turned to ashes.

No loss of life

According to the Civil Line Police Station in charge, TI Udaybhan Yadav, a Swift car moving from the Gwalior side toward Morena, suddenly caught fire. The fire was so fierce that it was reduced to ashes by the time the fire brigade arrived. The fire brigade successfully extinguished the blaze.

Similar Case In Jabalpur

A similar case was reported from Jabalpur on 23 Feb, where A car caught fire while crossing a toll plaza in Jabalpur.

The incident took place just after the car crossed the toll plaza under the Sihora police station limits in Jabalpur. Panic was created among commuters for some time.

According to initial information, the car suddenly caught fire due to unknown reasons. Within minutes, the flames grew stronger and the vehicle was completely engulfed in fire.