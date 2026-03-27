MP News: Midnight Blaze Destroys Morena Vegetable Market, Losses Run Into Lakhs-- VIDEO

MP News: Midnight Blaze Destroys Morena Vegetable Market, Losses Run Into Lakhs | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out and gutted a wholesale vegetable market in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The blaze destroyed multiple shops, causing losses of lakhs.

The cause is suspected to be a short circuit at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee

Vegetable Market Engulfed in Flames at Midnight; Several Shops Reduced to Ashes, Losses Amount to Lakhs

The incident is reported to have occurred around 12:00 AM. The blaze was so fierce that goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes within a very short span of time.

Massive fire breaks out midnight at sabzi mandi in Morena#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/rIGXykBcLI — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 27, 2026

In this tragedy, the shops belonging to Govind Verma and Ramcharan Kushwaha suffered heavy damage, while Surendra Jatav's shop was also caught in the flames.

Govind Verma's shop was destroyed in the fire, resulting in the loss of a large quantity of stock, including plastic crates, potatoes, peanuts, garlic, and gunny bags. Similarly, crates, potatoes, gunny bags, and other equipment were destroyed by the fire in Ramcharan Kushwaha's shop.

Surendra Jatav's shop also sustained damage, with potatoes and gunny bags being burnt and ruined. In total, the estimated loss caused by this fire incident is pegged at approximately ₹5 to ₹7 lakhs.

Prompt Response by the Fire Brigade

Upon receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade team rushed to the scene and, after a strenuous effort, successfully brought the fire under control. The fire was extinguished in the nick of time, thereby saving other nearby shops; otherwise, the extent of the damage could have been far greater.

Responding promptly to the administration's notification, Patwari Shailendra Singh Tomar arrived at the site to assess the damage. A preliminary damage assessment report (*Panchnama*) has been prepared and forwarded to senior officials.

Investigation into the Cause Continues: The exact cause of the fire has not yet been conclusively determined; however, initial suspicions point towards a short circuit or other technical malfunctions as the likely cause.