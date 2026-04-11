Ken-Betwa Link Project: Nearly 5K Villagers Continue 'Pyre Protest' On Day-3; Protestors Allege Officials Blocking Food-- VIDEO

Ken-Betwa Link Project: Children Lie Beside Mothers On Pyre, Protestors Allege 'Villagers Threatened Not To Help' In Chhatarpur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): While the privileged section of society continues to enjoy summer slumber under air conditioners, the tribals in Madhya Pradesh Chhatarpur are fighting hard for their land, river, forest and culture under the scorching sun, on the third day of their 'pyre-protest' on Saturday.

A protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project has intensified in Chhatarpur and Panna, with nearly 5k tribal people, farmers, women and children lying on the funeral pyre, demanding justice with slogans like “Give us justice or give us death.”

They have set up small makeshift tents at the dam construction site Dhodan and have been living there since three days now.

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Protestors allege official blocking food, water

The protest is being led by Amit Bhatnagar of the Jay Kisan organisation, who called it a ‘victory of democracy against oppression.’

Protesters have made serious allegations against the administration:

They claim police and forest officials are blocking food, water, and essential supplies from reaching the protest site.

Local villagers and shopkeepers are allegedly being threatened not to help the protesters.

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There were clashes between police and women protesters during attempts to remove the agitation.

“This is not just about compensation. It is a fight to protect our water, forests, land, and culture,” said Bhatnagar.

Villagers have received compensation: Collector

District Collector Parth Jaiswal said that around 90% of affected villagers have already received compensation. He added that the demands of the protesters are ‘unlawful’ and warned of legal action for violating restrictions.

Ken-Betwa project: Protesting villagers halted dam construction since 3 days. We are in talks, compensation process completed 90%. Won't comply to their illegal demands, says Chhatarpur Collector#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/jxOlz5xaI5 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 11, 2026

District Collector Parth Jaiswal | FP Photo

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However, the protest leaders questioned whether legal procedures were properly followed.

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They demanded transparency and public release of village consent documents.

Meanwhile, the protest has entered its third day. The people set up temporary shelters and continued an indefinite agitation, saying they will not leave until their demands are fulfilled.

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Children lie on pyre along with mothers

Sources said the visuals from the protest site are emotional, with children lying beside their mothers on symbolic pyres.

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Section 163 imposed

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Despite the imposition of Section 163 and deployment of heavy police force, the protesters stand firm on their demands.

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The authorities sealed the borders of Panna and Chhatarpur to stop movement, and protesters shifted their demonstration to the Ken River, It connects both districts.

Farmers from both sides are protesting together while staying within their respective district boundaries.