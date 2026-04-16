 Girls Thrash Youth With 'Chappals' In Middle Of Busy Road In Jabalpur; Crowd Records VIDEO
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Girls Thrash Youth With 'Chappals' In Middle Of Busy Road In Jabalpur; Crowd Records VIDEO

A video from Jabalpur’s Chhoti Line Phatak shows girls beating a young man in the middle of a busy road. One girl is seen kicking, slapping and hitting him with a chappal, while another girl also joins the assault. A crowd gathers and records the incident. The reason behind the fight is still unknown.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
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Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A dramatic scene was caught in camera on a busy road near Chhoti Line Phatak in Jabalpur, where a young man was beaten by a group of girls in full public view on Wednesday.

A large crowd gathered and many people stopped to watch.

Some bystanders also recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the video is now spreading quickly on social media.

According to the viral video, a girl can be seen confronting the youth in the middle of the road. Within moments, the argument turns into a physical fight. The girl is seen kicking the youth, holding his shirt and repeatedly slapping him.

At one point, she also hits him with her slippers while shouting at him.

The video further shows that another girl soon starts beating the youth, slapping and pushing him while the first girl continues.

Watch the video below :

During the entire incident, a crowd gathered around the spot. Many people are seen standing nearby and watching the drama unfold, but no one is seen stepping in to stop the fight. Some passersby can be seen taking videos of the incident on their phones instead of intervening. The bystanders can be heard abusing in the videos, and enjoying the scene.

The traffic slowed down for some time as people gathered to watch what was happening.

However, the exact reason behind the incident is still not clear. It is not yet known why the girls attacked the young man or what led to the heated confrontation in the first place.

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Meanwhile, the video of the incident is rapidly going viral on social media platforms. The girls can be seen fully dressed in different dresses, seems like they are coming from a party.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the matter.

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