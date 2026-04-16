19-Year-Old Youth Trapped Between Moving Train & Platform At Chhatarpur Railway Station; Rescued After 20-Minute Ordeal

19-Year-Old Youth Trapped Between Train & Platform In Chhatarpur, Rescued After 20-Minute Ordeal | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old young man was trapped between a train and the platform while alighting from the Kurukshetra Express on Thursday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. He sustained severe injuries in legs and waist in the accident.

The incident is reported to have occurred between approximately 6:30 AM and 7:00 AM on Thursday in Chhatarpur.

According to the report, the injured youth was identified as 19-year-old Ramprasad Ahirwar, a resident of Pali village.

It is reported that as soon as the train halted at the platform, Ramprasad began to disembark; however, he suddenly lost his balance and became wedged directly between the train and the platform.

Fortunately, the train did not move at that moment, and the loco pilot was alerted to the incident in time. Consequently, the train was halted immediately, thereby averting a major tragedy. Railway staff and local residents joined forces to initiate rescue operations.

After a strenuous struggle lasting approximately 15 to 20 minutes, a section of the platform was broken using a crowbar, and the youth was safely pulled out. Throughout this ordeal, the onlookers held their breath in suspense.

He was transported to the District Hospital via ambulance, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to Dr Ravi Soni, the duty doctor at the District Hospital, the youth's condition is currently reported to be stable; however, given the severity of his injuries, he has been kept under close medical observation. Following this incident, questions are also being raised regarding security arrangements at the railway station.

Passengers contend that such accidents can occur due to a lack of adequate vigilance and proper arrangements while disembarking from trains. Meanwhile, the railway administration has stated that it will investigate the matter.