Bhopal News: Nine Botswana Cheetahs Hunt In Enclosure, Adapt To Kuno Habitat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nine Botswana cheetahs, recently shifted to the soft release enclosure from quarantine, are demonstrating impressive survival skills. The felines have started hunting prey to satiate their hunger, a positive sign of their adaptation to the new environment.

A senior officer of Kuno National Park stated that the cheetahs are quickly adjusting to the atmosphere. They have been observed killing herbivores inside the enclosures periodically.

The cheetahs will remain in the soft release enclosure for a month, after which a decision will be taken to either release them into the wild or translocate them to another location, such as the Nauradehi Sanctuary in Sagar.

The felines are currently housed in separate soft-release enclosures stocked with adequate prey. As the summer intensifies, the rising temperatures will pose a major challenge. Officials are keeping a close watch on their activities to monitor how they respond to the sweltering heat.

Success for first litter in wild

The female cheetah is showing excellent maternal skills in caring for her four newborn cubs. She is feeding them regularly and spending most of her time with them. Kuno officials are monitoring the situation from a distance to observe the litter, which is the first in the wild since the inception of Project Cheetah.

We do not have any plan to interfere between the mother and her cubs. It is up to her to take care of them on her own, as wild cheetahs do, officials said. Wildlife experts have described the first litter in the wild as a huge success for the project.