Bhopal News: 4 Booked For Circulating Woman’s Kissing Video | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police on Monday registered an FIR against four individuals for allegedly circulating an objectionable video of a woman employee working at a private finance company.

According to reports, the accused initially shared the video among themselves and later sent it to the company officials. The incident came to light when the woman received a notice from the management seeking clarification regarding the video.

The 40-year-old woman, employed at a private finance firm located on Narmadapuram Road, in her complaint said that she became aware of the video only after receiving the notice. The footage reportedly showed her hugging and kissing a male colleague on the office premises. The clip was captured on the company’s CCTV camera.

The management questioned her conduct within the office and sought an explanation. Following this the woman filed a complaint with the police against those responsible for circulating the video.

Police registered a case against four individuals identified as Bhagwat Dangi, Manish, Ganesh, and Hansraj. Among them, two are current employees of the company, one is a former employee while the fourth is a camera operator. Police officials said that efforts are underway to arrest the accused.