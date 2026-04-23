CM Mohan Yadav Reallocates Key Responsibilities In Chief Minister’s Secretariat; ACS Mandloi To Look After Simhastha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and additional chief secretary Neeraj Mandloi allotted work among the officers in the CM secretariat on Thursday.

Mandloi will take care of the files regarding transfers, those papers that go to Samanvay (coordination), A-Plus note sheets of Simhastha, and the coordination with all officers in the CM's secretariat.

The charge of the Indore and Ujjain divisions will also be with Mandloi. Secretary Alok Kumar Singh will look after the governmental and non-governmental appointments, the work of MPs and MLAs, and the issues related to agriculture. Singh also got the charge of the Bhopal, Narmadapuram, and Sagar divisions.

Secretary Illyaraja T. has been given the work of coordination with the government of India and Delhi.

Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, recently posted in the CM's secretariat, will send sensitive news to various departments.

He will also look after the vigilance wing of the CM Office, monitor the manifestos, and supervise the CM dashboard, the MLA dashboard, and the IT cell.

Read Also MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Leaves For Delhi With 2 Dozen Names For Political Appointments

Secretary Chandra Shekhar Walimbe has been asked to look after the tours of the chief minister.

Similarly, additional secretary Chandramauli Shukla has been assigned the work of the industries department, and Sudhir Kochar will prepare the CM's speeches