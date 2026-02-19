MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Leaves For Delhi With 2 Dozen Names For Political Appointments | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav left for Delhi on Thursday with a list consisting of two dozen names for political appointments in corporations, boards, commissions, and authorities.

Yadav will take part in the AI Impact Summit and hold talks with the party’s central leadership over political appointments. The list of political appointments will be released once the central leadership approves it.

According to sources, the supporters of important leaders of the party have been included in the list of political appointments. From the quota of the central minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the names of OP Bhadoria and Imarti Devi have been included in the list.

The names of leaders, like Ramniwas Rawat, Satyendra Bhusan Singh, KP Yadav, Chetan Singh, Deepak Saxena, Alkesh Arya, and others, may also figure in the list of political appointments.

But there was no consensus in the party over giving a place to legislators in corporations and boards. There was a consensus in the party over not including those in the list who were given tickets to fight the assembly election.

According to reports, the names of those who vied for tickets for the assembly elections may be appointed to the corporations and boards. Some old hands from the party may also be adjusted.

Together with the appointments in corporations and boards, the members of the working committees and different cells will be appointed. BJP’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, indicated that there would be appointments soon.

According to Khandelwal, the process for political appointments and the organisational appointments was completed. All appointments will be made together, he said.

CM to attend AI Summit in Delhi today

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday. He will hold discussion with high level panel. The parleys will focus on accelerating the development pace with the help of AI and strengthening digital good governance.

He will talk to representatives of leading companies active in AI computing, cyber security structure, cloud eco system, generative AI integration and digital services. The discussion will also take place on advanced semiconductor acceleration, data centre, sovereign AI Model.