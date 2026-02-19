Bhopal News: 1 Killed, 8 Injured As Speeding Autorickshaw Overturns; Family Returning From Kubereswar Dham | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old man lost his life, and eight others were injured after a speeding autorickshaw overturned in Kohefiza late Tuesday night.

The victims, a family from Jharkhand, were returning from darshan at Kubereswar Dham in Sehore and were on their way to Bhopal railway station when the accident occurred, said police on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Jagdish Singh. The injured include Ankita Singh (21), a resident of Gram Pasayadi under Navalsahi police station in Koderma district, Jharkhand, along with several family members Shubham Singh, Banwari Singh, Sangeeta Devi, Sushma Devi, Sarju Devi, Chandri Devi and Shanti Devi.

The family had hired the autorickshaw from Sehore to reach Bhopal station. Eyewitnesses and survivors said the driver was overspeeding despite repeated requests to slow down. At 10 pm, near the Tehsil Gate in front of Sanjay Bakery in Kohefiza, the vehicle lost control and overturned.

Police said that all passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Hamidia Hospital. Doctors declared Jagdish Singh brought dead on arrival. Two women remain under treatment with serious injuries, while others were discharged after primary care.

Following the accident, the autorickshaw driver fled the scene with the vehicle. As the registration number could not be noted, police have registered a case against an unidentified driver. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the accused and trace the vehicle.