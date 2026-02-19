 MP News: 7-Year-Old Boy Critical After Alleged Quack Treatment In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 7-Year-Old Boy Critical After Alleged Quack Treatment In Chhatarpur

MP News: 7-Year-Old Boy Critical After Alleged Quack Treatment In Chhatarpur

A 6–7-year-old boy from Maharajpur in Chhatarpur district fell unconscious after allegedly being given medication for cold and fever by a local quack. He was rushed to Maharajpur Hospital and later referred to the district hospital, where he remains critical. Family members have raised concerns about possible negligence and demanded an investigation.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 7-Year-Old Boy Critical After Alleged Quack Treatment In Chhatarpur | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old boy remains critical after falling unconscious following treatment by a local quack in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

According to family members, the child identified as Harshit Ahirwar, a resident of Maharajpur suddenly fell ill, and he was taken to a local practitioner Munna Pateriya for the treatment of cold, cough and fever.

The child's grandparents, Ramkunwar and Hardayal Ahirwar, alleged that the child suddenly fell unconscious and became unresponsive shortly after being given medicine for the cold and flu.

The family claims that when they returned to the practitioner for clarification, he advised them to immediately take the child to a government hospital and allegedly concealed the medicines he had prescribed. However, the family has a prescription, raising doubts about the medication.

FPJ Shorts
‘Allow Only Passenger Vehicles...’: Milind Narvekar Urges Maha CM Not To Rush Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Missing Link Until Technical Tests Are Complete
‘Allow Only Passenger Vehicles...’: Milind Narvekar Urges Maha CM Not To Rush Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Missing Link Until Technical Tests Are Complete
Echoes Of History: 396th Shiv Jayanti Celebrated With Grandeur At Thane Collectorate
Echoes Of History: 396th Shiv Jayanti Celebrated With Grandeur At Thane Collectorate
Thane District Achieves Remarkable Success In 'Majhi Vasundhara' Abhiyan
Thane District Achieves Remarkable Success In 'Majhi Vasundhara' Abhiyan
'Law Must Take Its Course': King Charles Reacts After Brother Andrew's Arrest Over Suspicion Of Misconduct Amid Epstein Investigation
'Law Must Take Its Course': King Charles Reacts After Brother Andrew's Arrest Over Suspicion Of Misconduct Amid Epstein Investigation

In critical condition, he was taken to Maharajpur Hospital, where doctors, after providing first aid, referred him to the district hospital. The child is currently undergoing treatment and his condition remains critical.

The child was first taken to Maharajpur Hospital, where doctors administered first aid before referring him to the district hospital due to his critical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition remains serious.

Read Also
MP Budget Session Day-4: Congress Creates Uproar Over 'False Promises' In Budget; Demands...
article-image

Notably, Harshit lives with his grandparents in Maharajpur while his parents work in Delhi. The incident has left the family distressed and sparked concern among local residents.

The case has also raised questions about the role of the health department and the prevalence of unqualified medical practitioners in the area. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter, and appropriate action may be taken if negligence is established.

Read Also
MP News: Stray Dog Brutally Attacks 4-Year-Old In Chhatarpur; Held His Head In Jaw & Dragged Him On...
article-image

Follow us on