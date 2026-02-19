MP News: 7-Year-Old Boy Critical After Alleged Quack Treatment In Chhatarpur | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old boy remains critical after falling unconscious following treatment by a local quack in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

According to family members, the child identified as Harshit Ahirwar, a resident of Maharajpur suddenly fell ill, and he was taken to a local practitioner Munna Pateriya for the treatment of cold, cough and fever.

The child's grandparents, Ramkunwar and Hardayal Ahirwar, alleged that the child suddenly fell unconscious and became unresponsive shortly after being given medicine for the cold and flu.

The family claims that when they returned to the practitioner for clarification, he advised them to immediately take the child to a government hospital and allegedly concealed the medicines he had prescribed. However, the family has a prescription, raising doubts about the medication.

In critical condition, he was taken to Maharajpur Hospital, where doctors, after providing first aid, referred him to the district hospital. The child is currently undergoing treatment and his condition remains critical.

Notably, Harshit lives with his grandparents in Maharajpur while his parents work in Delhi. The incident has left the family distressed and sparked concern among local residents.

The case has also raised questions about the role of the health department and the prevalence of unqualified medical practitioners in the area. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter, and appropriate action may be taken if negligence is established.