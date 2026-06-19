Missing Bhopal Boy Found Safe In Mathura After 4 Days; Police Probe Continues | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old boy, who went missing from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal four days ago, was found safe in Mathura, police confirmed on Friday.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed the development and said the child was traced after continuous efforts by the Bhopal Police.

According to information, the boy was abducted from Bhopal’s Idgah Hills area after which a missing complaint was lodged and a team launched a search operation.

A team from Koh-e-Fiza Police Station reached Mathura and took the child into custody.

Ansh, a kindergarten student and resident of Bajpai Nagar Multi, had gone missing on June 17 while visiting his mother, who was admitted to a private hospital in Lalghati. He was playing near the hospital when he suddenly disappeared.

Later, CCTV footage showed the child walking with a man suspected to be mentally unstable.

Police tracked the suspect through several CCTV cameras and followed his movement from Nadra Bus Stand towards the railway station.

After an extensive search and investigation, police finally traced the child in Mathura. Officials said Ansh was found in a safe condition and will soon be brought back to Bhopal.

At present, the police are also trying to discover what actually happened with the child and how he reached Mathura.

Further investigation is underway.