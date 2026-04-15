6-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Mom’s Live-In Partner, Nabbed In UP Train With GRP Help At Orai Railway Station

6-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Mom’s Live-In Partner, Nabbed In UP Train With GRP Help | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift interstate operation, Bajaria police rescued a six-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother’s live-in partner on Tuesday. The suspect was apprehended with the child from a moving train in Uttar Pradesh with assistance of Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to Bajaria police station incharge Shilpa Kaurav, the complainant resides in Dwarka Nagar and works at a local hotel. She has two children, a six-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son. Police said the woman had separated from her husband following a domestic dispute in the past and had been living with the suspect Shankar Rajput for the last one-and-a-half years. Rajput also works at a restaurant.

Officials said that there was some tension between the couple for the past few days. On Tuesday afternoon, Rajput allegedly took away the woman’s minor daughter without her consent and fled.

Acting on the complaint, Bajaria police launched an immediate investigation. During tracking, it was found that the suspect was travelling towards Uttar Pradesh reportedly on the Gorakhpur Express, and intended to take the child to Sitapur, his native place. Bhopal police coordinated with the Uttar Pradesh GRP, which traced the suspect on the train. He was intercepted and arrested at Orai railway station and the child was safely rescued.

Inspector Shilpa Kaurav said a police team would bring suspect and the child back to Bhopal. A case of kidnapping has been registered against Rajput, and further interrogation will be conducted to ascertain his motive behind the abduction.