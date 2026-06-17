6-Year-Old Boy Abducted, Police Detain Suspect, Kid Untraceable | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old boy, identified as Ansh Maina, was allegedly abducted from the Idgah Hills area under Koh-e-Fiza police station limits.

The child, a kindergarten student and resident of Bajpai Nagar Multi, was reported missing on Tuesday and CCTV footage later revealed that he was being taken away by a man.

Police officials said that multiple police teams have been formed to trace the child.

According to reports, Ansh's father works as a security guard, while his mother is employed as a domestic worker.

Ansh had come to visit his mother, who was admitted to a private hospital in Lalghati. He was playing near the hospital premises when he suddenly disappeared.

After failing to locate him despite searching the area, the family informed the police.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage surfaced on Wednesday, which shows the child walking with a man who appeared to be mentally unstable.

Police tracked the suspect's movements through multiple CCTV cameras and found that he was seen moving from Nadra Bus Stand towards the railway station with the child.

Police have detained the suspect for questioning. However, officials said he has not been able to provide any clear information about the child's whereabouts.

Additional Commissioner of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan said a case of kidnapping against an unidentified person had been registered. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace the boy.

Searches are being conducted in nearby localities, abandoned buildings and other possible locations.