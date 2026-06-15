Student Robbed At Knifepoint In Smart City Park; 2 Held In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A college student was robbed at knifepoint while sitting with a friend at Smart City Park under Shyamla Hills police station limits on Sunday evening.

The accused not only snatched cash and personal belongings but also forced the victim to transfer money online.

According to reports, 23-year-old Deepu Yadav, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Govindpura, visited the National Museum of Mankind with a friend before stopping at Smart City Park at 4 pm.

While they were sitting and talking, two youths approached them and threatened Deepu with a knife. The assailants robbed him of Rs 1,200 in cash and a pair of earphones.

They then coerced him into transferring an additional Rs 2,000 online before fleeing the spot. The victim was also threatened with dire consequences if he reported the incident.

Following a complaint at Shyamla Hills police station, officers used the Micro Beat System to identify suspects from a database of local offenders.

Deepu identified the accused from photographs and police conducted late-night raids to arrest both men identified as Krishna and Ritik. Further interrogation is underway to determine their involvement in other crimes