Madhya Pradesh June 15, 2026, Weather Update: Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat Across State; Rain Alert Issued For Bhopal, Gwalior & More

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-monsoon activity continues across Madhya Pradesh, bringing rain and strong winds to several districts.

On Sunday, Bhopal and many other areas received rainfall, while wind speeds crossed 70 kmph in parts of the Bhopal and Indore divisions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Bhopal and Gwalior for the next two days. Strong winds with speeds of 50 to 60 kmph are also expected. An orange alert for strong winds has been issued for Agar Malwa, Rajgarh and Sehore on Monday.

According to the weather department, rain may occur after noon in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Dewas, Shajapur, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori and Anuppur.

Meanwhile, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Singrauli, Sidhi, Mauganj, Rewa, Maihar, Satna, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur are likely to remain dry, with no rain alert issued for these districts.

Many parts of the state witnessed strong winds and rain on Sunday. Bhopal received rainfall at intervals throughout the day. Good rainfall was also reported from Sehore, Indore, Raisen and Khargone. Strong winds caused power outages in several areas, while some house roofs were damaged in Raisen. Farming activities, including sowing and weeding, were affected in Khargone.

The rain and cloudy weather have brought down temperatures across the state. According to the weather department, temperatures remained below 40 degrees Celsius in five major cities. Bhopal recorded 35.4°C, Indore 36.3°C, Gwalior 39.2°C, Ujjain 36.5°C and Jabalpur 38.5°C.

Khajuraho, Datia, Nowgong and Mandla were the only cities where temperatures reached 40°C or above. Shivpuri recorded the lowest temperature at 33.2°C.