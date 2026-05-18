India’s First Solar-Powered ‘Algae Trees’ Installed In Bhopal; Here's How The Technology Cleans Air-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is the first city in India to install “Algae Trees,” a new technology aimed at reducing air pollution and improving air quality in crowded urban areas.
The first algae tree was installed at Swami Vivekananda Park on May 1st. Now, near Roshanpura Square in the New Market area and more such units are now being installed at different locations across the city.
The project was inaugurated on May 1 by BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang.
About The Device
Developed by Mushroom World Group after nearly two years of research, the algae tree is a solar-powered smart device that uses microalgae to clean polluted air. Unlike regular trees, the system is designed specially for urban places where there is very little space for plantation.
According to the developers, one algae tree can work as effectively as nearly 25 grown trees in absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. The unit is said to absorb around 1.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year and generate close to 1 tonne of oxygen annually.
It can also help reduce PM 2.5 pollution particles by nearly 45 to 55 percent within a 15-metre radius.
Officials said the technology has been introduced mainly for crowded places such as busy roads, market areas and public spaces where planting traditional trees is difficult.
Since the unit runs completely on solar energy, it is also being promoted as an eco-friendly and sustainable solution for cities struggling with pollution and rising temperatures.
As several Indian cities continue to face poor air quality due to traffic, construction dust and shrinking green cover, the project is being seen as an important experiment in green innovation.
Authorities are now planning to install more algae trees at major locations across Bhopal in the coming months to support cleaner air and greener public spaces.