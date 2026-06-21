Overheard In Bhopal: IAS Reshuffle Buzz: Power Plays, Postings And Rising Tensions In Corridors Of Power | Representative image

Officer's meeting

There are discussions about an IAS officer's meeting with a senior leader of the BJP. The officer made a call to the BJP leader through a relative before meeting him. The IAS officer is vying for an important position, and his relative has good relations with the powerful politician through whom the officer wants to get the post. He is also meeting other people. The officer is in touch with an industrialist. A few days ago, the people thought he was out of the race for the job. Changes in the ruling party have kindled his hopes. The officer has a plan. He wants to achieve the high-ranking position. Or he wishes his close relative got another position which is also important. But people in the corridors of power think he may achieve neither of the two.

Veil of secrecy

An interesting incident has taken place in the transfer list of IAS officers. The government issued the list on time. The transfer lists of IAS and IPS officers have been released late at night for a long time. Since the government issued the list in time, everyone was surprised. More interesting is the fact that the list was to be released late at night. The list was prepared a night before it was to be issued. After the preparation of the list, the head of state wished to personally inform a few officers about their transfer and advise them to work with sincerity according to the government's wishes. The government issued the list after the head of state held a meeting with a few officers the next evening. The issue was under so much veil of secrecy that nobody had the whiff of such a major administrative reshuffle for over sixteen hours.

They get posting

Three principal secretaries have finally got postings in the IAS officers' transfer list. One of them had been trying to get a plum posting for a long time. He tried to please the higher-ups in the government for his posting. The officer's efforts yielded results, and he got a department of his choice. The department has seen many changes in the past two and a half years. In this situation, it will be worth watching how long he remains in the department. Similarly, the government posted another principal secretary to an important department. About this officer, people in the corridors of power say he does not spare anyone. He wanted to go to an infrastructure-related department, which he did not get. But the government again sent him to an important department. The third PS has his wishes partially fulfilled. He was trying to return to the mainstream administration. Although he did not get an important department, he returned to Mantralaya.

Bitter relations

The commissioner of an important department is not on good terms with the higher-ups. His relationship with the additional chief secretary and the minister of the department has gone sour. About the commissioner, people in the corridors of power say it is difficult to get anything done through this officer. There is no charge of corruption against him, but he does not easily do any work. He does not easily return any file. The minister wants the commissioner to work according to him. On the other hand, the ACS wishes to keep the department under his control. But the commissioner is not under anybody's control. The officer takes so much time to pore over any assignment given to him by his two bosses that they feel irritated. There are reports that the officer locked horns with his bosses over the transfer of staffers in the department. The problem with the minister is that the officer, with whom his relations sour, gets an advantage. Now, the commissioner belongs to that category.

Clash of titans?

The state government has a retired IAS officer who is also the chairman of an institution, entangled. The retired IAS officer is not on good terms with most of the bureaucrats working there. He had a dispute with the principal secretary who was in the organisation. He has disputes with the additional chief secretary at the institution. The retired officer has opened a front against the ACS. So, the government has made fresh postings in the department. The government has posted a senior IAS officer there. This senior IAS officer is considered the most difficult person in Mantralaya. There are reports that the government has intentionally posted him to the institution. The purpose was to keep up the conflict between the retired IAS officer and his present counterpart. With his posting, it has become clear that his relationship with the chairman of the organisation will remain sore. The senior IAS officer is an expert in noting and drafting. Similarly, the chairman of the organisation is equally good at it. In this situation, a fierce fight is bound to take place between them.

Madam's preference

A district has become headless after its collector decided to go abroad on study leave for one year. An officer does not generally leave such a position as collector, but Madam has preferred studies to collectorship. Now, the government will post someone in her place. There is a hitch in the posting of one of the two officers of the batch, from which a collector will be sent to the district. The senior-most officer of the batch is posted in an important district where a major event will be organised. So, he is working there. The officer is keen to become a collector, but whether he will be relieved during the work or not will depend on the higher-ups in the government. The other officer, suspended for some reason, has been recently reinstated. In such a situation, another officer from this batch may get a lucky opportunity. If the two officers mentioned above are not appointed, some other officers may be sent to the district. But because the district is important, some promoted officers are also trying to go there.