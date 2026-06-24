UCC Gets Backing From Over 90% Of Respondents, Says, Mashya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

UCC Gets Backing From Over 90% Of Respondents: CM | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that more than nine lakh suggestions have been received from people in connection with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and more than 90 lakh people are in favour of implementing it. There is also huge support from minorities in this regard.

He was addressing Cabinet ministers before the start of the Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

He said that public meetings to seek suggestions have been held in all districts. Through around 3.49 crore SMS, suggestions were sought.

Notably, the Government is intending to bring the UCC Bill in the upcoming Assembly session. The final draft of the UCC is likely to come up on July 5.

The CM added that the Guru Poornima fortnight will be celebrated from July 15-19 and various activities will be held in all schools. The elected representatives will attend these programmes in a mandatory manner.

A one-day Guru Poornima festival will be organised in all Sandipni Schools. The Ganga Jal Samvardhan Campaign, started on March 19, will culminate during the period from June 25-30.