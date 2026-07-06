Police Scrap Multiple Check Posts To Unclog Bhopal Roads; 12 Common Checkpoints Planned | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a move to reduce evening traffic congestion, police officials have decided to replace police station-wise vehicle checking with a new system of common checkpoints covering three police station jurisdictions each.

Under the revised arrangement, 12 common checking points will be set up across the city's four zones, while an additional checkpoint will operate near Police Control Room with traffic police deployment.

Vehicle checks will be conducted every evening under the supervision of assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), with barricades placed at designated locations.

The decision follows a joint inspection conducted two days ago by collector Priyank Mishra and commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar.

During the inspection, the police commissioner interacted with commuters and assessed traffic conditions at key congestion points.

Earlier, separate vehicle checking by individual police stations during peak hours often led to severe traffic snarls, particularly on VIP Road, Link Road, Polytechnic Crossing and the Boat Club route, where long queues of vehicles caused significant inconvenience to commuters every evening.

Concerned authorities have also been directed to clear obstructed left turns at Bagsewania, Govindpura and Depot Crossing to improve traffic movement.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said around 20 personnel drawn from three police stations will jointly conduct vehicle checking at each common checkpoint under ACP supervision.

He added that police personnel would also prevent wrong-side driving to reduce the risk of accidents and would take immediate action wherever traffic congestion was reported to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the city.