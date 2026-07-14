Over 10 Injured As Speeding Car Crashes Roadside In MP's Jabalpur; Driver Held

Speeding Car Rams Shops and Stalls In Jabalpur, Injures Over 10 -- Driver Arrested | AI -- Generated

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 10 people were injured after a speeding car went out of control and crashed into several roadside shops, vehicles, and pedestrians in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

Several motorcycles and scooters were damaged and the driver was held on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the Adhartal police station area around 7 pm in Jabalpur.

According to the police, the car (registration number MP 34 CA 0718) was speeding through the area when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car ploughed into roadside flowers and street food stalls before crashing outside the mobile phone shop.

Locals immediately launched rescue efforts and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

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The driver was identified as 24-year-old Ehtesham, a resident of Kabir Kuti, Neta Colony, Adhartal. He was arrested at the scene, and the vehicle was seized.

Police said that of the more than 10 people injured, six were sent to the hospital from the police station for medical examination and treatment.

The Adhartal police have registered a case against the driver under the relevant sections of the law.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and examining the sequence of events.

Speeding Car Runs Over 34-Year-Old Man, Injures Boy Outside Home In Jabalpur

A similar case of speeding car was reported as a 34-year-old man died after a speeding car ran him over outside his house in Jabalpur's Lalit Colony on Monday morning at 10.30 am.

The victim, Vikesh Urva, was sitting outside his house reading a newspaper when a white car (MP20 CL 0537) hit him at high speed and pinned him against a shop shutter.

He remained trapped under the vehicle for nearly 10 minutes. By the time locals pulled him out, he had died.