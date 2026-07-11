Jabalpur Food Department Conducts Surprise Dairy Inspections; Two Dairy Operators Fined, Samples Sent To Lab

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure people get safe and good-quality food, the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, along with the Food Department, carried out a surprise inspection at several dairy shops in the city on Saturday.

Two dairy operators were found violating hygiene and food safety rules and were fined a total of ₹4,000 on the spot. Shop owners were instructed to maintain proper cleanliness and follow all food safety guidelines.

Milk and paneer samples were collected from the shops and sent to a laboratory for testing over suspected food adulteration.

The joint drive was conducted in Division 3 and Division 4 under the supervision of Municipal Magistrate Arun Kumar Goyal.

During the inspection, officials checked several dairy outlets, including Narendra Dairy, Mother Dairy, Pooja Dairy and New Pooja Dairy.

Officials said that if the laboratory reports show that the food items do not meet the required safety standards, action will be taken against the shop owners under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The inspection team also checked cleanliness and hygiene at the dairy shops.

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The team also checked the use of banned single-use plastic. Shops found using prohibited plastic bags were fined during the inspection. Officials said such action will continue to promote environmental protection and keep the city clean.

Municipal Magistrate Arun Kumar Goyal said there would be no compromise with public health. He said the Municipal Corporation and the Food Department will continue to conduct regular joint inspections to stop the sale of adulterated food and ensure that food safety standards are followed.

The civic body also appealed to residents to report any complaints related to the quality of food products to the concerned department so that timely action can be taken.