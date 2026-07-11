Man Donates Kidney To Save Wife After Fraudsters Dupe Of ₹22 Lakh On Pretext Of Donor In Jabalpur

Husband Donates Own Kidney To Save Wife After Couple In Need Of Donor Duped Of ₹22 Lakh In Jabalur | AI Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur was allegedly duped of ₹22 lakh by two fraudsters who promised to arrange a kidney donor for a transplant.

The suspects allegedly took the money but failed to provide a donor or return the amount. Police have registered a case of cheating and started an investigation.

According to police, Mahesh Pariyani, a resident of the Lamti area in Vijay Nagar, had taken his wife to Hyderabad for treatment as she was suffering from a serious kidney disease.

Doctors advised her to undergo a kidney transplant.

During the treatment, the couple allegedly met Jayant Sahu and Sushmita Nayak from Cuttack, Odisha.

The 2 claimed to be associated with a social organisation and assured the couple that they would arrange a suitable kidney donor.

The suspects allegedly fixed a deal of ₹45 lakh and took ₹22 lakh as a security amount from the couple.

However, even after several days, they neither arranged a donor nor moved ahead with the transplant process.

When the couple demanded their money back, the suspects allegedly issued cheques, but all the cheques bounced when presented at the bank. The couple then realised they had been cheated.

Husband donates own kidney to save wife’s life

Meanwhile, Mahesh Pariyani’s wife’s health continued to deteriorate. In a bid to save her life, Mahesh decided to donate one of his own kidneys. The transplant was successful, and his wife’s life was saved.

Following the complaint, Vijay Nagar police registered a case against Jayant Sahu and Sushmita Nayak under relevant sections of the law.

Police are also investigating whether the suspects were part of an organised gang targeting patients in need of organ transplants.

Additional SP Suryakant Sharma said an investigation had been started based on the complaint.

Police are examining documents, bank transactions and other evidence, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.