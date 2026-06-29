45 Jabalpur Students Allegedly Cheated In Fake Job Placement Scam; Extorted Of ₹6K Each In Delhi -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A job placement scam was reported in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, where around 45 students were sent to Delhi with fake promises of jobs at LG company.

After being cheated, several students accused a private institution, named 'New Jabalpur I.T.I,' of cheating them in the name of job placements.

According to their complaint, around 45 students were sent to Delhi under the promise of campus selection and jobs in LG company.

Each student was charged ₹6,000 as a registration fee. In addition, students also bore their own travel tickets and other expenses.

The students alleged that when they reached Delhi, they were kept in a hotel. They claimed they were locked in rooms and asked for more money. Threatened, the students paid the amount.

Narrating the ordeal, one of the students said, “We received a call from the college. They said a company is arriving for placement. They interviewed around 45 students who were then sent to Delhi for joining, that too at our own expense.”

“In Delhi, all the students were given rooms at a hotel, four were accommodated in one room. Here, we were locked in the rooms and asked to pay more money. We were not spared until we paid. They took ₹6,000 from each.”

They claim the accused disappeared after sensing suspicion from the students.

The total fraud is estimated to be around ₹3 lakh collected from all students combined.

The affected students said they are now forced to visit the institute regularly to demand a refund.

They also accused the principal of avoiding meetings and delaying responses, despite earlier assurances that the money would be returned.

Police at Omti police station are currently investigating the matter.