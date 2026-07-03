Jabalpur Woman Loses ₹2.73 Lakh After Calling 'Fake Doctor Number' Found On Google

Fake Google Doctor Number Costs Jabalpur Woman ₹2.73 Lakh In Cyber Fraud | AI Generated Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman lost ₹2.73 lakh to cyber fraud after calling a fake doctor’s appointment number found on Google in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, officials said on Friday.

According to the report, the victim, identified as Usha Chouksey, is a resident under Sanjeevani Nagar Police Station limits.

As per the police report, a cyber fraudster contacted her through a fake number and siphoned ₹2.73 lakh from her account.

The elderly woman had searched for the doctor’s number on Google and called it. The person who answered insisted that the appointment could only be booked online.

Subsequently, a link was sent to the victim on WhatsApp, and she was asked to provide her details.

Shortly after she entered her information into the link, her mobile phone was hacked.

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Once the phone was operational again, the woman began receiving continuous transaction alerts from the bank.

Transactions were made first from the woman's personal account and subsequently from a joint account held with her son.

The victim, Usha Chouksey, lodged a complaint at the Sanjeevani Nagar Police Station.

The Sanjeevani Nagar police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

3 more accused held from Delhi ₹2.52 crore fraud busted in Gwalior

A similar case of a scam was reported on April 4 where cyber crime police in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior have solved a major ₹2.52 crore digital fraud case, as reported on Saturday.

Three more accused have been arrested from Delhi for cheating a retired Air Force radiologist by posing as CBI officers. So far, a total of 7 accused have been arrested in the case.

The police have brought the 3 accused to Gwalior and will present them in court to seek their remand for further interrogation.