Deputy Controller's Aide Caught In Bribe Trap In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police, Bhopal, on Thursday caught an aide of the Deputy Controller of the Measurement Department while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a petrol pump owner.

Additional Director General (ADG) Yogesh Deshmukh said the complainant, BP Baghel, owns a petrol pump in MP Nagar Zone-2.

According to the complaint, Deputy Controller Naseemuddin Khan had sealed three nozzles at the petrol pump after an inspection and also registered a case against the owner.

The complainant alleged that Khan later demanded Rs 4 lakh for re-stamping the pump and diluting the case.

After verifying the complaint, the Lokayukta constituted a trap team led by DSP Ajay Mishra.

According to the police, Khan sent his former aide, retired Measurement Department inspector Hariprasad Patel, to collect the bribe amount. Patel allegedly asked the complainant to meet him at a prominent coffee house in MP Nagar to hand over the money.

As soon as the complainant handed over the cash, the trap team caught Patel red-handed.

The Lokayukta police have registered a case against both the accused on the basis of technical evidence and are investigating the matter.