Two More Held In Illegal Firearms Racket By Crime Branch In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch on Thursday arrested two more alleged members of an illegal arms trafficking network, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 10. With the latest action, police recovered one pistol and one revolver from the accused.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said that, acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch teams laid a trap near the Taj-ul-Masajid area and arrested absconding accused Akmal Ali (21), a resident of Kotwali, and Sami Khan (19), a resident of Talaiya. Both were wanted under the Arms Act.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to purchasing the weapons from co-accused Talib Khan. Based on their disclosure, police recovered a revolver hidden near the Benazir Ground wall and a pistol concealed inside an under-construction building behind a guest house.

The latest arrests follow the earlier arrest of eight accused, including Talib Khan, Danish alias Danni Khan, Mohammad Aman, Mohammad Mustafa, Arshan Khan, Sarfaraz Pathan, Gufran and Ali Khan. Police said several of the accused have previous criminal records. With the latest seizures, police have recovered four pistols, one revolver, one single-shot firearm, five live cartridges and eight mobile phones from the accused so far.