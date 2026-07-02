Man Dies After Bolero Swept Away While Crossing Flooded Stream In Jabalpur; Five Escape | VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man died after a Bolero SUV was swept away while crossing a flooded stream near Belkheda in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district during the season's first heavy rain.

Five other people in the vehicle managed to swim to safety.

A video has surfaced, which shows the bolero fully inside water, and huge crowd gathered around. The police is also gathered at the spot.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Bolero Swept Away While Crossing Flooded Stream In Jabalpur; Man Loses Life, Five Swim To Safety #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/G1tlP9ZZZv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 2, 2026

The accident took place at the Kataav Nala while the group was travelling from Belkheda to Barman. Due to heavy rain, the stream was overflowing when the Bolero attempted to cross it.

According to local reports, the strong flow of water swept the vehicle away. The five other occupants managed to swim out and save their lives, but Ravi Pille (45), a resident of Sadar, Jabalpur, drowned.

The survivors have been identified as Sandeep Banjara, Chandan Lodhi, Babloo Adivasi, Baddu and Mayank.

After receiving information, Belkheda police reached the spot. With the help of local residents, the police pulled the Bolero out of the flooded stream.

Police have sent Ravi Pille's body for post-mortem and registered a case. Further investigation into the incident is underway.