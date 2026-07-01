First Heavy Monsoon Rain Floods MP's Ashta; People Swept Away With Their Bikes | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first heavy spell of monsoon rain in Ashta on Tuesday exposed the town's poor drainage system, causing waterlogging in several areas and disrupting normal life.

After heavy afternoon rain, water collected on many major roads, creating problems for residents, shopkeepers, students and commuters.

The worst-hit areas included Budhwara, Kannod Road, Old Bus Stand and Pushp Vidyalaya Road, along with nearby residential localities.

In the Budhwara area, rainwater entered several shops and houses, causing damage to goods and upsetting traders. Many shopkeepers said their merchandise was damaged after water flooded their shops.

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सीहोर के आष्टा में मूसलाधार बारिश ने मंगलवार दोपहर बाद कहर बरपा दिया। मुख्य मार्ग की सड़क देखते-ही-देखते तालाब में बदल गई और पानी का तेज बहाव इतना विकराल हो गया कि बाइकें तिनके की तरह बहने लगीं. लोग अपनी गाड़ियों को बचाने के लिए पानी में कूद पड़े तो कोई बाइक पकड़कर खींच रहा था.… pic.twitter.com/fdP7kpCqTX — Kishor Joshi (@KishorJoshi02) July 1, 2026

Traffic was badly affected on Kannod Road due to waterlogging. Vehicles moved slowly through the flooded stretch, and the road remained affected for more than an hour.

Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers broke down after water entered their engines.

Water also entered the premises of Pushp Vidyalaya and nearby educational institutions. Students faced difficulties while returning home after school, raising concerns about their safety.

Local leaders questioned the town's drainage system, saying drains were not cleaned properly before the monsoon. They said silt and debris blocking drains have caused the same problem every year.

मध्य प्रदेश के सीहोर जिले के आष्टा में मंगलवार दोपहर बाद हुई मूसलाधार बारिश ने जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त कर दिया। मुख्य सड़क देखते ही देखते नदी में बदल गई और पानी का तेज बहाव इतना खतरनाक था कि कई बाइकें बहने लगीं। अपनी गाड़ियों को बचाने के लिए लोग पानी में उतर गए और बहाव के बीच उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/NXNDpVD3by — InKhabar (@Inkhabar) July 1, 2026

Residents and traders have urged the municipal council to survey waterlogging-prone areas and take permanent steps to improve the drainage system. They also demanded regular cleaning of drains to prevent similar problems during the rainy season.

Locals said repeated waterlogging is no longer just an inconvenience but a serious issue affecting public safety, businesses and daily life. They called on the administration to provide both immediate relief and a long-term solution.