Indore Municipal Corporation Seizes Nearly 2 Tonnes Of Banned Single-Use Plastic In Lohamandi, Imposes Rs 1.25 Lakh Fine

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday seized nearly two tonnes of banned single-use plastic and imposed spot fines totalling Rs 1.25 lakh during a special enforcement drive in the Lohamandi area as part of its ongoing campaign against prohibited plastic.

During an inspection, officials found Veer Transport storing and transporting prohibited plastic spoons and disposable glasses. The establishment was fined Rs 1 lakh for violating the ban.

In a separate inspection, Angad Logistics was also found storing and transporting banned plastic products and was issued a Rs 25,000 spot fine.

The municipal team seized 19 cartons containing nearly two tonnes of banned plastic material from the two establishments. The confiscated material is being transported to NEPRA for scientific and environmentally safe disposal in accordance with prescribed norms.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said the civic body would continue its strict enforcement against the manufacture, storage, transportation and use of banned single-use plastic to protect the environment. He appealed to traders and transport operators to refrain from handling prohibited plastic products and to comply with government regulations to support environmental conservation.