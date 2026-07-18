8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle After Being Lured With Chocolate In MP's Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle after being lured into his room with the promise of chocolate in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident happened 9 pm on July 13 in the Madhoganj police station area, Gwalior.

It is reported as two days ago while the mother was bathing her daughter. She noticed severe injuries on the girl's private parts.

When questioned, the girl burst into tears and said, "Mommy, 'Bade Papa' is very bad. He touched me inappropriately and did bad things to me. When I refused, he threatened to kill me."

According to the report, the girl had gone to the home of a neighbour whom she addressed as 40-Year-old 'Bade Papa' (uncle) to deliver a packet of milk.

As she was returning, the accused stopped her by offering chocolate and committed the sexual assault.

When the girl's grandmother arrived looking for her, the accused released the child after threatening to kill her.

Initially, the mother remained silent out of fear of social stigma, but when she informed the girl's father on Friday, the family was left in shock.

When the father went to confront the accused about the incident, the accused turned the tables and threatened him, declaring that he would do exactly that.

Subsequently, on Saturday, the parents took the girl directly to the Madhoganj police station and lodged a complaint.

According to Lashkar CSP, given the gravity of the matter, the police immediately registered a case under the POCSO Act and rape charges and took the accused into custody.

The accused is a laborer by profession and is currently being interrogated; his past criminal record is also being scrutinized. A medical examination of the victim is being conducted.