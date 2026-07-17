BMC Anti-Encroachment Team Allegedly Assaulted During Drive In Bhopal, FIR Registered | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) anti-encroachment team was allegedly assaulted and threatened while removing temporary encroachments over a drain near Narmada Colony in Govindpura Assembly constituency on Friday afternoon, Shahpura police said.

According to the BMC, the team visited the site to clear encroachments as part of its ongoing drive to improve public movement and maintain cleanliness.

During the operation, local resident Rampal and his associates allegedly confronted the officials, abused them, pushed and assaulted members of the squad, and threatened them with dire consequences.

The BMC alleged that the suspects obstructed government officials from discharging their duties, forcing the administration to seek police intervention.

Following the incident, the BMC submitted a complaint at the police station based on which an FIR was registered against Rampal and his associates for allegedly obstructing public servants from performing official duties and assaulting the anti-encroachment team.

BMC officer Shailendra Singh Bhadoria said anti-encroachment drives would continue across the city despite such incidents, with action being taken against those who obstruct government work.