Bhopal Gears Up To Host BRICS Meet From August 5 To 8, Delegates May Visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal is set to host a BRICS countries’ meeting from August 5 to 8.

Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Karmveer Sharma reviewed the preparations on Friday and directed officials to ensure there are no shortcomings in the arrangements.

Sharma said the global conference will give a new dimension to Madhya Pradesh’s international identity. He instructed departments to work in coordination and complete all preparations as per global standards.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation and other departments attended the meeting.

The commissioner said international delegates may visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sanchi’s Buddhist Stupas, the prehistoric rock shelters of Bhimbetka, the historic Bhojpur Shiva Temple and the religious city of Ujjain during their stay.

He directed officials to make roads connecting these important tourist destinations completely pothole-free, well-maintained and attractive so visitors can experience the state’s rich cultural heritage smoothly.

Sharma instructed officials to begin work in mission mode with proper coordination between departments. He asked them to complete repair and strengthening work on roads, junctions and connecting routes within the deadline.

He also directed officials to install modern and clear signboards, artistic diversion markings and carry out quality beautification work on major routes used by guests to ensure smooth traffic movement.

The commissioner said that following the tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, international delegates and guests visiting Bhopal should carry back the image of a clean, developed and environment-friendly city.

He added that the city’s atmosphere should leave visitors with positive experiences and pleasant memories, helping promote Madhya Pradesh’s heritage and development globally.

Meanwhile, preparations for the state-level Independence Day celebration on August 15 were also reviewed during a meeting held at the commissioner’s office.

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The main event will be organised at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal at 9 am. Sharma directed departments to ensure proper arrangements for security, traffic management, cleanliness, drinking water, seating facilities and medical aid.

Special attention was also instructed for school students participating in the programme and police personnel taking part in the parade. Officials were asked to ensure respectful arrangements for inviting dignitaries, freedom fighters and other special guests.

Considering the monsoon season, Sharma directed officials to prepare special arrangements so that the programme is not affected by rain. He instructed them to arrange waterproof tents, additional shelters, proper drainage systems and measures to prevent mud accumulation at the venue.

Alternative arrangements should also be kept ready for the convenience of spectators and participants, he added.