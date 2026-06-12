BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting To Begin On June 12 With Agricultural Working Group In Indore

BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting To Begin On June 12 With Agricultural Working Group | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ongoing five-day BRICS Agriculture Conclave in the city, which began on June 9, the two-day meeting of BRICS Agriculture Ministers will begin on Friday.

During the three-day meeting of the Agricultural Working Group (AWG), agriculture experts from BRICS nations discussed four broad priorities: food security and nutrition, agricultural trade and cooperation, climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture, and innovation and research partnerships.

The BRICS conclave is underway at Hotel Sheraton Grand Palace on the Bypass amdi tight security.

During the discussions, delegates focused on ensuring access to safe and nutritious food in the face of growing populations and changing climate patterns. This remains one of the world's most pressing challenges and requires greater collaboration in trade, investment, technology and market access.

A joint declaration outlining future areas of cooperation and a shared roadmap for agricultural development will be issued at the conclusion of the meetings on Saturday.